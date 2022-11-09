WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Veterans Day, Tops Friendly Markets will provide U.S. veterans and their immediate family members with an 11 percent discount on their total order. Customers should present proof of service to qualify for the deal.

This marks the tenth year that Tops has run this campaign on Veterans Day. Tops Markets has saved veterans and their families $681,317 on their groceries. “The respect and gratitude we have for the people who serve and have served in the military is immeasurable, and for that, we are forever grateful,” said John Persons, President, of Tops Friendly Markets. “We wanted to support local military personnel by giving back to our associates and customers who have courageously defended our country and made many sacrifices through their military service.”