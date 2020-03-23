Tops Markets hiring for temporary and permanent spots

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Tops Markets announced they are hiring temporary and permanent positions for their stores. If you or someone you know needs a job during the current situation, Tops wants you to stop in at one of their 162 stores or at their warehouse in Lancaster.

Those interested can visit any physical Tops location or their website to learn more. For more information visit http://TopsMarkets.com/Jobs.

Tops also recently announced senior shopping hours at their stores, from 6 to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, allowing at-risk shoppers a time to purchase safely.