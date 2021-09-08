Tops launches annual March of Dimes campaign

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Tops Friendly Markets

Tops Friendly Markets

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tops Friendly Markets will begin its 9th annual March of Dimes campaign from September 12 through October 2. The campaign supports moms and babies and helps them have healthy lives.

At the register, customers will be asked to support the campaign by purchasing a March of Dimes icon for $1 or rounding up their change. Since 2013, Tops has donated over $118,000 to the campaign.

“Tops Markets strongly believes in giving back to the community and improving the quality of life of children,” said Tops CEO Frank Curci. “With the help and compassion of our associates and customers, we know we can make a difference supporting the March of Dimes Campaign.”

The campaign will be at participating Tops locations. These include the Hoosick Falls, Corinth and Warrensburg locations.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire