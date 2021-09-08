Tops launches annual March of Dimes campaign

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tops Friendly Markets will begin its 9th annual March of Dimes campaign from September 12 through October 2. The campaign supports moms and babies and helps them have healthy lives.

At the register, customers will be asked to support the campaign by purchasing a March of Dimes icon for $1 or rounding up their change. Since 2013, Tops has donated over $118,000 to the campaign.

“Tops Markets strongly believes in giving back to the community and improving the quality of life of children,” said Tops CEO Frank Curci. “With the help and compassion of our associates and customers, we know we can make a difference supporting the March of Dimes Campaign.”

The campaign will be at participating Tops locations. These include the Hoosick Falls, Corinth and Warrensburg locations.