Tops challenges families to 4 weeks of family meals

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tops Friendly Markets celebrates family meals month every September, with a back-to-school reminder for families to gather around the dinner table to take time to disconnect from technology and reconnect with their loved ones

National family meals month is an industry-wide movement that raises awareness of the benefits of connecting frequently through family meals. The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) collaborates with retailers to challenge families—from highchair to wheelchair—back to the table to share a meal at home per week.

FMI studies show significant, measurable scientific proof of positive, lifelong benefits of family meals that nourish the spirit, brain, and health of all family members. In fact:

Regular family meals are linked to higher grades and self-esteem.

Children more likely to exhibit prosocial adult behavior like sharing, fairness, and respect.

Adolescents are less likely to show symptoms of violence, depression, suicide, or abuse drugs, run away, and engage in risky delinquent acts.

Adults and children who eat at home regularly are less likely to suffer from obesity.

Greater increase intake of fruits and vegetables are associated through family meals.

Tops Markets provide easy and affordable family meal solutions throughout the months of September and October by visiting the Tops Market website monthly recipes, or follow us on Instagram for inspirations submitted by families just like yours!