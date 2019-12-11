Top trending Google searches of 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Google released its list of top trending searches for 2019 which included Disney Plus, Luke Perry, Jussie Smollett, Avengers Endgame, Antonio Brown, Game of Thrones, Cameron Boyce, Hurricane Dorian and Nipsey Hussle both nationally and in N.Y.
Top trending searches are identified by Google through a spike in inquiries on a particular subject over a “sustained period” during the course of the year and are different from Google’s “most searched” or “top searched” subjects which Google says changes little from year to year.
Arranged alphabetically below are the top 10 searches in N.Y. and the U.S.
Top 10 trending searches in N.Y.
- Antonio Brown
- Avengers Endgame
- Cameron Boyce
- Disney Plus
- Game of Thrones
- Hurricane Dorian
- Jussie Smollett
- Luke Perry
- Nipsey Hussle
- School Closings NY
Top 10 trending searches in U.S.
- Antonio Brown
- Avengers Endgame
- Cameron Boyce
- Disney Plus
- Game of Thrones
- Hurricane Dorian
- Iphone 11
- Jussie Smollett
- Luke Perry
- Nipsey Hussle
Top trending searches from across the globe can be found here.