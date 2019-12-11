Top trending Google searches of 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Google released its list of top trending searches for 2019 which included Disney Plus, Luke Perry, Jussie Smollett, Avengers Endgame, Antonio Brown, Game of Thrones, Cameron Boyce, Hurricane Dorian and Nipsey Hussle both nationally and in N.Y.

Top trending searches are identified by Google through a spike in inquiries on a particular subject over a “sustained period” during the course of the year and are different from Google’s “most searched” or “top searched” subjects which Google says changes little from year to year.

Arranged alphabetically below are the top 10 searches in N.Y. and the U.S.

Top 10 trending searches in N.Y.

Antonio Brown

Avengers Endgame

Cameron Boyce

Disney Plus

Game of Thrones

Hurricane Dorian

Jussie Smollett

Luke Perry

Nipsey Hussle

School Closings NY

Top 10 trending searches in U.S.

Antonio Brown

Avengers Endgame

Cameron Boyce

Disney Plus

Game of Thrones

Hurricane Dorian

Iphone 11

Jussie Smollett

Luke Perry

Nipsey Hussle

Top trending searches from across the globe can be found here.