Top NY judge orders independent review of court system

Janet DiFiore, Chief Judge of New York, at the State of the Judiciary Address in February 2020.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Janet DiFiore , Chief Judge of New York, has commissioned an independent review of state justice system policies, procedures, and practices as part of ongoing efforts to advance equality under the law.

Spurred by George Floyd’s impact across the country, DiFiore announced the evaluation of the court system on Tuesday as a response to questions of institutional racism.

Jeh Johnson—a lawyer who served as Secretary of Homeland Security and General Counsel for the Department of Defense under Obama—has been named Special Adviser on Equal Justice in the Courts, and will lead the in-depth review process.

Johnson’s independent review will thoroughly reexamine (and include recommendations about revising or expanding where appropriate):

Policies, programs, and practices that address or are affected by racism or racial biases

The structures, operations, and effectiveness of efforts to address systemic or implicit bias

Bias education and racial justice training practices for judges and personnel

Fairness, equity, and inclusiveness of selecting and appointing officers and employees

Operational issues within the power of the court system to implement

