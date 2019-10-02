Top Korean golfer suspended three years for flipping the bird

FILE – This is a June 15, 2013, file photo showing Bio Kim, of South Korea, after putting on the 17th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Merion Golf Club, in Ardmore, Pa.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(NEWS10) – Bio Kim, the Korean Tour’s leading money winner this season, has been suspended for three years after losing his temper and flipping the bird in the midst of a round.

According to Golf.com, Kim spun around and flipped off a fan at a tournament on Sunday. The fan apparently distracted Kim by using a cell phone during his golf swing, causing him to miss a shot. Kim was reportedly hugely remorseful afterwards, even getting down on his knees and apologizing for his actions.

The Korean PGA Tour has suspended Bio Kim for 3 years after he flipped off a fan using their cell phone in his swing 😲 pic.twitter.com/hbfmLJeiVB — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) October 1, 2019

The apology didn’t lessen his punishment though. The Korean PGA Tour banned Bio Kim for an three years. Golf fans world wide took to Twitter to express outrage over the seemingly harsh punishment.

3 years is an absurdly over-the-top punishment for this. 3 weeks would've been harsh https://t.co/XVZDtmXHIA — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) October 1, 2019

This is ridiculously harsh!



Happy Gilmore had a fight with Bob Barker and only got a month!!



BBC Sport – Korean golfer Bio Kim given three-year ban for middle finger gesture https://t.co/mfSQ9Y2pm1 — Aden Millen (@adenmillen) October 2, 2019

In a statement the KPGA said that Kim, who played on the PGA Tour in 2011 in addition to two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, “damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behaviour.”