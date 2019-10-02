Top Korean golfer suspended three years for flipping the bird

(NEWS10) – Bio Kim, the Korean Tour’s leading money winner this season, has been suspended for three years after losing his temper and flipping the bird in the midst of a round.
According to Golf.com, Kim spun around and flipped off a fan at a tournament on Sunday. The fan apparently distracted Kim by using a cell phone during his golf swing, causing him to miss a shot. Kim was reportedly hugely remorseful afterwards, even getting down on his knees and apologizing for his actions.
The apology didn’t lessen his punishment though. The Korean PGA Tour banned Bio Kim for an three years. Golf fans world wide took to Twitter to express outrage over the seemingly harsh punishment.
In a statement the KPGA said that Kim, who played on the PGA Tour in 2011 in addition to two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, “damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behaviour.”