Top city officials call for removal of police review coordinator

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Both the mayor and the police chief in Albany are calling for the removal of the coordinator the the Community Police Review Board. This after Clay Gustave was arrested earlier this week.

A police report shows that an officer was making a traffic stop after he saw Gustave driving erratically on Western Avenue in Albany. During the stop, the report says Gustave swore and threatened the officer, which lead to a struggle to place him under arrest.

The officer is now on leave with a hand injury, and Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Chief Eric Hawkins was Gustave removed from his position.

Albany Law School appoints the coordinator of the board and could not comment citing this as a personnel and legal matter.

Gustave did not return a request for comment.