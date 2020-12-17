Top 10 December snowstorms (will soon include this latest storm)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The latest snowstorm that released up to three feet of snow in locations throughout New York Wednesday night into Thursday morning will end up being in the top 20 snowstorms of all time, according to NEWS10 Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth. It may even make it into the top 10 for the biggest December winter storms.

He said there was 17.5″ of snow measured by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. Thursday, but by noon the latest reported amount was 22.7″ in Albany. So far that makes this storm the eighth biggest storm ever and the fourth biggest December snowstorm.

Until the National Weather Service officially declares the latest storm as one of the 10 biggest December snowstorms, here’s its current top 10 list:

Top 10 December snowstorms