Top 10 content on Netflix in 2020

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Americans looked to streaming services for entertainment after movie theaters and restaurants closed their doors in 2020. Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu saw in some cases a double-digit bump in viewership, according to Comscore.

Netflix, ranked number one for best streaming service for kids, saw a 6% increase in its viewership between January-April 2020, according to Reviews.org’s Netflix Playback Report.

What type of shows did people rely on to get them through the year of COVID-19? A combination of comedy, drama, crime, and family shows made the top 10, while the top 10 movies were dominated by family titles.

Americans spent, on average, 612 hours (1.68 hours per day) streaming content on Netflix in 2020, a large portion of it watching Netflix original content like The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, and The Christmas Chronicles.

Americans were looking for a laugh seeking out movies with known comedians Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Anna Farris, who were the top three picks.

Top 10 shows

Days spent in top 10
The Office189
CoComelon127
The Queen’s Gambit70
Avatar: The Last Airbender61
Ozark57
Schitt’s Creek56
Outer Banks51
Tiger King50
The Crown46
The Umbrella Academy43
Reviews.org

Top 10 movies

Days spent in top 10
Despicable Me111
The Grinch99
The Angry Birds Movie 253
How the Grinch Stole Christmas50
365 Days47
The Secret Life of Pets 242
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two37
Extraction37
The Willoughbys37
The Christmas Chronicles30
Reviews.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report