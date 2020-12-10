Tonko wins fight for federal broadband funding

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — After leading a bipartisan and bicameral effort in Congress to demand that New York State be considered eligible for federal rural broadband funds, Congressman Paul D. Tonko announced that $99,891,715 has been allocated to a new service provider in New York to deliver broadband access to parts of the Capital Region that are currently unserved.

The funding will bring broadband services to 46,647 locations across the state, including several communities in the Capital Region that will be served by SpaceX, with funds awarded and administered through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Auction. SpaceX won its bid to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet at a 100Mbps baseline tier.

“Broadband internet access is fundamental to building a strong, just and competitive economy for our region and nation,” Congressman Tonko said. “For years now, I have heard from students, small businesses, educators and health care providers who have struggled to do their critical work with limited or no access at home or on the job. The strain of this pandemic has made these challenges even more acute and revealed the great work that still needs to be done in expanding access to quality, affordable broadband service.”

The Capital Region will receive a total of $980,888.54 in broadband funding, with each county receiving the following:

Albany County will receive $71,257.20 in funding to 55 locations

Schenectady County will receive $7,076.60 in funding to 5 locations

Saratoga County will receive $383,347.24 in funding to 187 locations

Rensselaer County will receive $61,336.00 in funding to 15 locations

Montgomery County will receive $457,871.50 in funding to 328 locations

Tonko says the FCC made matters worse when they attempted to block New Yorkers from benefitting from federal rural broadband funds based on a “false and discredited claim” that our communities are already served.

The FCC’s claims of full coverage and support stem from their mapping of households in the state. After learning that the agency planned to cut NYS out of applying for RDOF Auction funding, Tonko spearheaded the effort to reverse that ineligibility, leading the NY delegation in a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai calling for that reversal. In May 2020, Tonko sent another stinging letter to the Chairman with testimonials from dozens of NY-20 teachers, students, parents and small business owners all struggling without broadband internet access.