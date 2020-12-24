Tonko unveils new portal to allow contact with the congressman

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul D. Tonko unveiled his new constituent portal, providing the people of New York’s 20th Congressional District with a “simpler and easier-to-use” tool to share ideas, request help with a federal agency or keep up with the latest information impacting the Capital Region.
“One of my highest priorities as your voice in Congress is to be as accessible as possible to the people of New York’s 20th Congressional District,” Congressman Tonko said. “I continue to search for new ways to use technology and new communication tools to empower our constituents in their federal outreach and improve the services my office provides for our constituents and communities.”
The portal can be viewed at Tonko.house.gov.
