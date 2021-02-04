Tonko reintroduces scientific integrity act

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko, joined by House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), Representatives Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), reintroduced the Scientific Integrity Act. This legislation sets “clear, enforceable standards for federal agencies and federally-funded research to keep public science independent from political or special interest meddling.”

“At its heart, science doesn’t serve political power—it just tries to tell us the truth,” Congressman Tonko said. “We have seen firsthand the devastation caused when politics gets in the way of science with the previous Administration’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous environmental rollbacks that threaten the safety of our air and water. As an engineer with a deep respect for science, I have fought for many years to ensure that scientific standards are upheld no matter who sits in the White House.”

Tonko’s bill has garnered more than 140 cosponsors.

The Scientific Integrity Act: