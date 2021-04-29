Tonko pushes for federal backing of local infrastructure projects

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko is submitting nearly 20 Capital Region transportation project proposals to the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee in an attempt to secure federal funding. Proposals selected by the committee may be eligible for funding under the surface transportation authorization legislation that is expected to be proposed later this spring.

“My office has spent the past several weeks coordinating with local leaders, organizations and municipalities to develop a list of worthy, eligible projects that will bring needed federal dollars and positive transportation improvements to our Capital Region. I am excited to announce my member-designated transportation projects to be considered for the upcoming surface transportation package. In the coming weeks, I will work tirelessly to ensure every one of these laudable projects gets a full and thorough review and push for these proposals to receive the federal funding they deserve. My gratitude to the dedication of all who submitted a project, and for their commitment to bettering our region for all who call it home.” Congressman Paul Tonko

Projects submitted by Rep. Tonko can be found on his website HERE

Project Sponsor: Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA)

Project Name/Location: Purchase of Eight Electric Buses for Use in Emerging Markets – Montgomery County

Requested Amount: $6,000,000

Project Sponsor: City of Albany

Project Name/Location: New Scotland Avenue Rehabilitation

Requested Amount: $2,000,000

Project Sponsor: City of Amsterdam

Project Name/Location: Multi-Modal Phase I/Pedestrian Connector

Requested Amount: $4,500,000

Project Sponsor: City of Saratoga Springs

Project Name/Location: Crescent Ave Segment Saratoga Greenbelt Trail – Engineering and Construction

Requested Amount: $660,316

Project Sponsor: City of Schenectady

Project Name/Location: Craig Street Corridor Project

Requested Amount: $2,700,000

Project Sponsor: City of Troy

Project Name/Location: Route 2 Multi-Modal Connectivity Project

Requested Amount: $5,700,000

Project Sponsor: County of Albany

Project Name/Location: Watervliet Shaker Road (CR 157) Highway Improvement Project Phase III

Requested Amount: $3,806,400

Project Sponsor: Saratoga County

Project Name/Location: Coons Crossing over Anthony Kill: Bridge Replacement

Requested Amount: $940,800

Project Sponsor: Saratoga County

Project Name/Location: Lasher Road Bridge over Mourning Kill

Requested Amount: $680,800

Project Sponsor: Schenectady County

Project Name/Location: Rosendale Road/Old River Road Intersection Improvements

Requested Amount: $702,000

Project Sponsor: Schenectady County

Project Name/Location: River Road Pavement Preservation Project

Requested Amount: $880,000

Project Sponsor: Schenectady County

Project Name/Location: Rosendale Road Pavement Preservation Project

Requested Amount: $720,000

Project Sponsor: Town of Clifton Park

Project Name/Location: NY 146 and NY146A Bicycle & Pedestrian Access Improvements

Requested Amount: $1,055,000

Project Sponsor: Town of Clifton Park

Project Name/Location: Clifton Country Road Pedestrian Enhancements

Requested Amount: $1,280,000

Project Sponsor: Town of Clifton Park

Project Name/Location: NY146/Miller Road/Tanner Road: Intersection Improvements

Requested Amount: $1,728,000

Project Sponsor: Town of Halfmoon

Project Name/Location: Intersection Improvements at NY Route 236 and CR 94 (Guideboard Road)

Requested Amount: $3,940,000

Project Sponsor: Town of Malta

Project Name/Location: NY 67 and East Line Road Intersection Improvements

Requested Amount: $3,200,000

Project Sponsor: Town of Westerlo

Project Name/Location: Town of Westerlo Multi-use Parkland Trail

Requested Amount: $200,000

Project Sponsor: Village of Green Island

Project Name/Location: Arch Street Reconstruction and Improvement Project

Requested Amount: $1,308,000