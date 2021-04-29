Tonko pushes for federal backing of local infrastructure projects

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko is submitting nearly 20 Capital Region transportation project proposals to the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee in an attempt to secure federal funding. Proposals selected by the committee may be eligible for funding under the surface transportation authorization legislation that is expected to be proposed later this spring.
“My office has spent the past several weeks coordinating with local leaders, organizations and municipalities to develop a list of worthy, eligible projects that will bring needed federal dollars and positive transportation improvements to our Capital Region. I am excited to announce my member-designated transportation projects to be considered for the upcoming surface transportation package. In the coming weeks, I will work tirelessly to ensure every one of these laudable projects gets a full and thorough review and push for these proposals to receive the federal funding they deserve. My gratitude to the dedication of all who submitted a project, and for their commitment to bettering our region for all who call it home.”Congressman Paul Tonko
Projects submitted by Rep. Tonko can be found on his website HERE
Project Sponsor: Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA)
Project Name/Location: Purchase of Eight Electric Buses for Use in Emerging Markets – Montgomery County
Requested Amount: $6,000,000
Project Sponsor: City of Albany
Project Name/Location: New Scotland Avenue Rehabilitation
Requested Amount: $2,000,000
Project Sponsor: City of Amsterdam
Project Name/Location: Multi-Modal Phase I/Pedestrian Connector
Requested Amount: $4,500,000
Project Sponsor: City of Saratoga Springs
Project Name/Location: Crescent Ave Segment Saratoga Greenbelt Trail – Engineering and Construction
Requested Amount: $660,316
Project Sponsor: City of Schenectady
Project Name/Location: Craig Street Corridor Project
Requested Amount: $2,700,000
Project Sponsor: City of Troy
Project Name/Location: Route 2 Multi-Modal Connectivity Project
Requested Amount: $5,700,000
Project Sponsor: County of Albany
Project Name/Location: Watervliet Shaker Road (CR 157) Highway Improvement Project Phase III
Requested Amount: $3,806,400
Project Sponsor: Saratoga County
Project Name/Location: Coons Crossing over Anthony Kill: Bridge Replacement
Requested Amount: $940,800
Project Sponsor: Saratoga County
Project Name/Location: Lasher Road Bridge over Mourning Kill
Requested Amount: $680,800
Project Sponsor: Schenectady County
Project Name/Location: Rosendale Road/Old River Road Intersection Improvements
Requested Amount: $702,000
Project Sponsor: Schenectady County
Project Name/Location: River Road Pavement Preservation Project
Requested Amount: $880,000
Project Sponsor: Schenectady County
Project Name/Location: Rosendale Road Pavement Preservation Project
Requested Amount: $720,000
Project Sponsor: Town of Clifton Park
Project Name/Location: NY 146 and NY146A Bicycle & Pedestrian Access Improvements
Requested Amount: $1,055,000
Project Sponsor: Town of Clifton Park
Project Name/Location: Clifton Country Road Pedestrian Enhancements
Requested Amount: $1,280,000
Project Sponsor: Town of Clifton Park
Project Name/Location: NY146/Miller Road/Tanner Road: Intersection Improvements
Requested Amount: $1,728,000
Project Sponsor: Town of Halfmoon
Project Name/Location: Intersection Improvements at NY Route 236 and CR 94 (Guideboard Road)
Requested Amount: $3,940,000
Project Sponsor: Town of Malta
Project Name/Location: NY 67 and East Line Road Intersection Improvements
Requested Amount: $3,200,000
Project Sponsor: Town of Westerlo
Project Name/Location: Town of Westerlo Multi-use Parkland Trail
Requested Amount: $200,000
Project Sponsor: Village of Green Island
Project Name/Location: Arch Street Reconstruction and Improvement Project
Requested Amount: $1,308,000