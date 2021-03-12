Tonko joins calls for Cuomo’s resignation

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rep. Paul Tonko has joined a growing number of politicians calling for Governor Cuomo’s resignation. In a statement released on Friday, the Congressman said that while he had previously called for an independent investigation, “it has become clear the Governor has lost the public trust needed to effectively lead this state.”

Tonko goes on to say that he sees no choice but to call for Cuomo’s resignation.

Several other US Representatives also said Cuomo should step down on Friday including: Jerry Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Nydia Velazquez, Adriano Espaillat, Carolyn Maloney, Grace Meng, Antonio Delgado, Brian Higgins and Yvette Clarke.

Rep. Kathleen Rice pushed for the governor’s resignation as early as March 2.

Cuomo is under mounting pressure following a series of sexual harassment allegations, accusations of bullying and a federal investigation into his administration’s handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read Rep. Tonko’s full statement below: