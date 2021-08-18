Tonko announces nearly $1.5M to GE Research for carbon emission removal

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko, Chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, Tuesday announced that GE Research will receive $1,499,998 from the U.S. Department of Energy to fund research into carbon dioxide removal technology. The funding will reportedly help develop the tools necessary to meet the goal set by the Biden-Harris Administration of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“In order to address the rapidly worsening climate crisis, we must invest in innovative technology that removes harmful CO2 from our atmosphere. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s most recent report made it clear, we cannot avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change without it,” said Congressman Tonko. “GE Research has proven a powerful leader in our regional and national effort to build these technologies. The federal support for this project will help spur critical research and development that will help us develop new American industries. I thank the pioneering leadership from the workers at GE Research, and all those who are propelling us towards a clean energy future.”

This project is reportedly one of four projects across the U.S. receiving a combined $6 million in federal funding to support further research and development.