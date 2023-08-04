SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Community Action Program is receiving the final installment of a grant awarded in 2019. The federal award of $1,596,847 will help local childcare centers and programs provide quality care for infants and toddlers from low-income families.

“Early childhood education is an essential element of every child’s foundation for lifelong learning,” Congressman Tonko said. “SCAP recognizes the potential of early learning programs to cultivate a strong, positive environment for the youngest members of our communities. This timely investment will ensure that every child and every family supported by SCAP will receive the resources and assistance they need to thrive.”

Congressman Tonko also secured $1,500,000 through the Fiscal Year 2023 Community Project Funding process for SCAP’s Campus Project. The project will create a whole-family campus featuring comprehensive support for low-income residents of Schenectady County, including housing, childcare, employment, resource navigation, case management, and counseling services.