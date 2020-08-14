Tongue-eating parasite found in the mouth of a fish

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — It is the stuff of nightmares…newly released pictures show a parasite hiding inside of a fish’s mouth where it ate its tongue.

That would be the purple guy there. Researchers at Rice University found the parasitic crustacean while doing scans of fish skulls.

They say the louse got into the fish’s body through its gills, settling on its tongue to feed off blood. Scientists say the parasite effectively replaced the tongue.

The assistant professor who found the tongue-eating parasite says it is not known how common they are among fish, but that it was an exciting discovery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga