Cornell to require booster shots for spring semester

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the omicron variant surges around the country, Cornell University announced plans to vaccinate the entire campus population for the spring 2022 semester. In a Tuesday morning message, Provost Michael Kotlikoff announced that all students, faculty, and staff must get a COVID booster shot.

The deadline for boosters is January 31, or 30 days after becoming eligible. Those who get the booster also have to must upload proof to the Daily Check.

“We know this was an incredibly difficult end of the semester for students, especially with the abrupt change to finals,” said Kotlikoff. “We are incredibly appreciative of faculty and staff working around the clock supporting students in county-mandated isolation. Our campus community continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience during this long and frustrating pandemic.”

Kotlikoff said the university will work to come up with a plan for the spring semester in the next few weeks, saying “that as we approach the two-year anniversary of the pandemic, we are all depleted from its impact.”

The announcement comes less than a week after the campus moved to an Alert Level Red as the campus’s lab testing identified evidence of the highly contagious omicron variant in a “significant number” of positive cases last week.