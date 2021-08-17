Tom Menas officially signs contract extension after championship win

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just two days after winning the National Arena League championship in just their first season in the league, the Albany Empire are already building toward their future. Head coach Tom Menas officially signed a contract extension with the team Monday, keeping him in Albany through at least next season.

The Empire topped the Columbus Lions 79-62 in the NAL title game on Saturday night. Malachi Jones was named MVP with a five touchdown performance.

The Empire had their doubters this season, with Menas joining the team just two weeks before training camp, without a full roster. As Albany looks to repeat, Menas will have a luxury he didn’t have last season: time. “As we finished signing the contract and getting everything done today, they asked, ‘What’s the plan?” Menas said. “I said, ‘I figure we’ll be done with everything by September, we do everything so quick.’ All kidding aside I said we have six months to assemble something that’s beyond big. We have six months to assemble a championship team. We have six months to fix the mistakes we made this year and move forward. I think we’re going to be even better than we were his year.”