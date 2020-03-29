Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson now back in U.S.

U.S. (NEWS10) — Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the U.S.
In a Tweet, Hanks says he and his wife are home after having to isolate in Australia. They got stuck there after testing positive for coronavirus.
Hanks was there for pre-production work on an upcoming film about Elvis Presley.
That project is now on hold due to COVID-19.
