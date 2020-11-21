Today’s the last day to claim the $1,200 stimulus check you didn’t receive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you still haven’t received your stimulus check, the time to act is now.

That’s because Saturday is the last day for people who never received the $1,200 check to claim the funds.

The deadline to submit a claim is noon CT on Saturday. The IRS asks that people make the claim through their website.

According to the IRS, nearly nine million Americans who have not yet claimed their checks may not know they are eligible. That may include people who did not file a federal tax return in 2019.

Additionally, Social Security, Railroad Retirement and Department of Veteran Affairs benefit recipients who already received the check can register for a payment for their spouse or qualifying child.

The online application will enable people to get their payment status, see their payment type and, in some cases, provide their bank account information.

Click here to access the application.