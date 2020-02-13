Today’s Tech Bytes

(NEWS10) — The Mobile World Congress (MWC) has been canceled after the Coronavirus made it “impossible” to hold the event.
WhatsApp, the most popular messaging service, revealed just how big it has become. The Facebook-owned app said it has amassed two billion users, up from 1.5 Billion it revealed two years ago.
Here are the top songs that appear most on Valentine’s day Spotify playlists globally:
- “All of me” – John Legend (with more than 1.1 Billion streams)
- “Thinking out loud” – Ed Sheeran
