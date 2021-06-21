Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would you be willing to stay in this house

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Connie. She wants to know if it’s safe to vacation in this house.

Hi Jaime. My husband and I recently went away for our first vacation with another couple, close friends of ours. We stayed at a summer rental we found on Facebook. It was incredibly cheap and it was really nice. I should have thought more about that, but I was just happy to get a great deal. Anyway, we went and the first night we were there, we started looking around for some board games to play, but we may have looked a little too deeply into the living room closet. We found a box filled with family photos. Seemed like a nice happy family; an older couple and two grown kids. But then we found a bunch of photos with the son ripped or cut out, so we started to get very curious. We found their names written on some of the photos, so we googled them. Um, the son took out his parents. Two years ago. In the very house we were staying in! The other couple we were with didn’t care, but my husband and I left right away. We didn’t want to stay in that house. We let our friends keep our money and they had a nice vacation, but we just couldn’t do it. Do you think it was strange that we left, or do you think it’s strange that our friends stayed? What would you have done? Thanks Jaime…I’m still creeped out ~ Connie

Wow, well, that is something to find out. I would have initially been creeped out, but then I think I would have stayed. Hey, an inexpensive vacation right now after being locked up for over a year….I would have stayed. LOL.

