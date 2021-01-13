Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Be Upset If Your Friend “Stole” Your Baby Name?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Dawn, and it’s about names. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m very upset about something and I think I have every right to be, but some family members and friends say I’m overreacting. So I’m coming to you for advice. I recently had a baby. He was a late in life baby (I’m 39), and I’m so happy to have him. He completes our family. But because he was so special I wanted to give him a very special name…so we did. Zane. Zane means God is gracious, and I thought it was perfect because our boy is a blessing from God. However, when a friend of mine, who is a little younger and also pregnant, heard the name, she decided she would use it too. I thought she was kidding at first, but she really is going to call her son Zane. I feel like our special name has been stolen. We’ve been friends forever and thought how wonderful it would be for our kids to grow up together, but now I’m so angry. As I said some other friends and family members say I’m overreacting, but I don’t think I am. Would you be upset if you and your friend who was having a baby right after you used the same baby name? Don’t you think she should have asked me if it was ok to use the same baby name? Help me out Jaime. Thanks so much ~ Dawn.

Well, I know that this is a big deal for some people, but I have to be honest, for me, it wouldn’t be. There are a million Jaime’s in the world. I have a friend whose name is Jaime. I even know someone whose name is Jamie Roberts. I think it’s kind of fun. I think the two boys could grow up being the two Zanes. But that’s just me.

