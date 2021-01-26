Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Will You Wear Two Masks To Battle COVID-19?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Teddy, and it’s about masks.

Hi Jaime.. Here’s a dilemma for you. Over the past several weeks I have noticed many people wearing not one but two masks when out in stores. I’ve also seen people on TV wearing two masks. I am behind wearing one mask, but I think wearing two masks is a bit much. What’s next, two pair of gloves? Two coats? I think one mask is just fine and I’m not going to follow this new mask fad. Let’s have this discussion. Will you wear two masks? Or do you think one is enough? I really hope you’ll talk about this Jaime. I think it’s important. Thanks so much ~ Teddy

Well, I agree with Teddy that it’s important, but that’s where our agreement ends. I too have been wearing two masks, ever since Dr. Fauci and other scientists have said that it will give us more protection from the new U.K. Covid strain that is more contagious. I’ve done it especially because we already know that strain is in the area. I’m a big believer in following the recommendations of people who know more than me about certain things. I’m no expert in viruses so when the experts say two masks is better than one, then I’m all in.

