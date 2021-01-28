Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: When Washing Your Hair, Do You Wash, Rinse and Repeat?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – I just loved today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma because I have to tell you, sometimes I wonder if I’m washing my hair the wrong way. So I can’t wait to hear what you have to say about it.

Hey Jaime. I have a social dilemma for you and it’s an easy one. Every single bottle of shampoo you buy has directions on it. And every single set of directions tells you to wash your hair, rinse it out, and then repeat. So I want to know. Are you really supposed to do that. Is it just a way for shampoo makers to get you to buy their shampoo quicker? Or is your hair not clean if you only wash it once? Most times I only wash once, but sometimes, I truly think I must be doing it wrong so I’ll wash it twice. So what about you? I’m looking forward to hearing the responses. Thanks so much Jaime. You start our day every morning! Have a good day ~ Morgan

Good question Morgan!!!! I have those same pangs about washing my hair sometime. Here’s my barometer. If I’m washing my hair every day then I only wash once. If I go two or three days, then I will do the wash, rinse, repeat. That’s just how I decide.

What about you? Do you wash twice or do you only wash once? Are shampoo bottles all over the world giving the wrong directions or the right ones? Let’s help Morgan out. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.