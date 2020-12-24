Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Your Company Give you Christmas Eve Off?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Peter, and appropriately enough, it’s about Christmas Eve.

Hi Jaime.

I’m writing because I’m a little upset about something. I work for a great company but I feel like they’re letting all of us, their employees, down this year. Let’s face it 2020 has been tough. I have several friends who work for other companies who are not only getting Christmas Day off, but Christmas Eve as well. I think that’s fantastic. But my company expects us to work right up until 5:30 on Christmas Eve. They’re not even letting us out early. I don’t think that’s right. Obviously we won’t have the plans we usually do on Christmas Eve, but we’re still having a nice dinner with our family and now it will have to be pushed back because I won’t be home until after 6. I believe, especially this year, companies should give everyone Christmas Eve off. What do you think?

Thanks Jaime and Hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday

~Peter

Hmmm, I’m lucky. I work for a company that has given everyone Christmas Eve off, though I’m working. But my day will end early. I think it’s a nice gesture but I don’t think it’s required. But that’s just my take.

What do you think? Should Christmas Eve be a holiday too?

