Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Your Christmas Lights Be Down by Now?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Emma and it’s about her Christmas lights. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. As you can see I’m writing this email on January 2nd. I still have my outside Christmas lights up and yes, I’m still lighting them every night. A couple of my neighbors still have theirs on as well. We’re the only ones in the whole neighborhood who still light them up. I love it. It’s like our own little bit of extended Christmas. But some of my other neighbors who I see when I’m walking my dog say it’s time to turn them off. They understand it’s been a tough year and that I might not want to take them down but at the very least they shouldn’t be lit up. I say they’re up and they’re getting turned on. It looks pretty and the lights can be a celebration of winter as well. I say let’s have joy in the neighborhood as long as we can. Plus there are 12 days of Christmas and we’re not there yet. So what do you think. Should I turn off the lights. Thanks Jaime. Hope you had a great holiday ~ Emma.

Well I’m with Emma all the way on this. My lights are still up and on and there are quite a few houses in my neighborhood that still have them up so I say light up the world Emma.

What do you think. Light them up or take them down? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.