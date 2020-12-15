Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You Pass a Police Car While Driving On the Highway?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Rick. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime. I have a question and I’ve talked about it with friends and some feel differently than I do. I’m curious what others think. Here’s the deal…we’ve all been there while driving on the highway and a police car is right in front of us and we want to pass them. The question is: should we pass them or just keep behind even if we’re going under the speed limit? I say it’s fine to pass them. They’re going under the speed limit, I just want to pass going a little bit over the speed limit and then I’ll get back in the lane ahead of them. I don’t think it should be an issue. But some friends of mine said it’s just asking for trouble. You should NEVER under any circumstances pass a police car on the highway, even if they’re going 20 miles under the limit. I still say it should be fine. What do you think? I really want to know if other people have passed police cars. Thanks so much Jaime…Happy Holidays ~ Rick.

This is kind of tough. I mean Rick makes complete sense with what he’s saying but I still think I wouldn’t want to put any attention on myself. I’m the kind of person who gets nervous when a police car is behind them even though I know I’ve done nothing wrong, so I wouldn’t pass them. But that’s just me.

