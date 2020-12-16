Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should You HAVE to Go to the Company Zoom Holiday Party?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tania. It’s about holiday office parties. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My name is Tania. I work for a great company and I really like all the people I work with. Before the pandemic we would hang out once a month and have fun together having a few drinks and singing karaoke. Well, now the boss wants us to have a zoom office party. That just makes me sad. I don’t want to drink at my house alone while on zoom hanging out with my coworkers. And to top it all off, my boss wants us to do zoom karaoke. Now it’s one thing to get a group of us together when we’re all out having fun but I don’t want to sing over the computer. I think it’s ridiculous. I really don’t want to go, but some of my coworkers say it will put me in a bad light with my boss. So do I have to go? Or would it be okay to come up with some kind of excuse? Help me out. Thanks Jaime ~ Tania.

Well, I understand how Tania feels, but I say go. You don’t have to drink at home, and no one can force Tania to sing karaoke, so I say just go on and hang out for a little while. I think Tania will end up having a better time than she thinks.

