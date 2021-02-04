Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should the Day After the Super Bowl Be a National Holiday?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carlos, and it’s interesting because I just read an article about this. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question that I would love for you to use on your show. With the Super Bowl coming up, I feel like me and my wife and friends talk about this every single year. Don’t you think the day after the Super Bowl should be a holiday? The fact is, most people watch the Super Bowl, either for the game, the halftime show or the ads. So why not let people sleep in the next day so they can really enjoy it without having to worry about being up too late or eating or drinking too much. We all think having that Monday off would be perfect. What do you think? I can’t wait to hear what everyone says. Thanks Jaime! Hope you’ll be able to enjoy the game! ~ Carlos

Well, as much as I would love to have the day after the big game off, I hate to say I disagree with Carlos. I think there are better options, like moving the game to Saturday, or playing it a week later so it would fall on the weekend of President’s Day. But making the Monday after the game a national holiday seems a bit much to me. But the article I recently read about this noted that 40% of people agree with Carlos.

