Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Kids Get A Snow Day Even Though There’s Remote Learning?

Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from a group of parents whose kids did not have a snow day last week. Here's the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m writing this email for a group of parent who all live on the same block. We all listen to you every morning as we’re getting our kids ready for school. There are four of us. Our kids are in elementary school and go full time. Well on Thursday we were all sure they would have a snow day to go out and play and have fun. But instead our school had a day of remote learning. We, the other parents and I, were pretty upset about it. Learning is very important, but just because there is remote learning available doesn’t mean our kids shouldn’t have the opportunity to enjoy a snow day. Obviously the kids were upset too. I know some schools used it as a snow day, but not ours. What do you think about it? We don’t think it’s fair to the kids. Snow days were always such a happy occasion and I fear our kids will miss out on that now. What do you think? We’ll all be listening. Thanks Jaime ~ The Neighborhood Parents Gang

Well, I absolutely agree with the parents. Learning is crucial, but so is play. And the first snow day of the season was always such a big deal. Going outside with mom or dad or your siblings and having a snowball fight or building a snowman. Yeah, I’m with the parents on this one.

