Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Rude to Leave Your Outside Christmas Lights on All Night?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Dominick. He’s a little upset about something. Here’s his email:

Hello Jaime. I have a dilemma for you to use on the radio. It’s about Christmas lights. My neighbors on both sides of my house have put up lots of lights for Christmas. They’re beautiful. But they keep the lights on ALL NIGHT LONG! They shine in my bedroom window and while they don’t keep me awake, I just don’t like it. I don’t want to be mean, but don’t you think it’s rude that they do this? I want them to turn them off by 10pm. Should I say something? I think they’re being unkind and should know it. Thanks for your help Jaime. I listen everyday. ~ Dominick.

Well, I have to admit that I leave my Christmas lights on all night long. There are many people in my neighborhood that have them on all night. I know this because I basically leave in the middle of the night to come to work. So what do you think? Should Dominick say something, or is it just one month of lights and he should let the neighbors spread joy.

