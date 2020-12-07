Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Give Exercise Equipment As A Christmas Gift?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Alan. It’s an interesting one I think about Christmas gifts:

Hi Jaime, I really need your help, because I’m having a major Christmas gift dilemma of my own. I’m married to a wonderful woman who I love just the way she is. However, she’s always talking about wanting to exercise more and how she hardly goes to the gym at all because of Covid and the regulations about how many people can be let in at one time. So I was thinking of getting her an exercise bike for Christmas. I certainly don’t want my wife to think I think she needs to exercise but I want to get her something she wants, and she always talks about how much she misses exercising. So please help me out. Should I buy the exercise bike for her or just leave it alone. Thanks Jaime ~ Alan.

Hmmm, I say leave it alone. LOL. She can buy an exercise bike if she really wants one. Or at least maybe have the conversation with her, but don’t just buy it as the big Christmas gift. That’s my take anyway.

What do you think? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.