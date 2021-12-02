Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is a Keurig a Good Christmas Gift for Your Spouse?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with Christmas gifts for our spouses. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime, this is Maria and I have quick Christmas gift dilemma. So my husband loves my sister’s Keurig so I was going to get him one for Christmas. The thing is I really want a Keurig too and I don’t want him to think I’m buying it for me even though it’s really for him. So is it wrong to get him a Keurig for Christmas or should I just buy it for the house and get him something else? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Maria

Hmmm, I think I would buy it for the house and get him something else. That’s just me, because I’m not a huge fan of getting appliances for Christmas gifts. No judgment, that’s just my thing. So I say buy the Keurig for the house and then buy him something small that means something. Let’s help Maria out.

What do you think? Should she give him the Keurig or no? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.