Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Late Is Too Late To Snow Blow Your Driveway?

ALBANY, N.Y. – Okay, today's Social Dilemma happened to me last night.

It came about because this was going on in my neighborhood pretty much all night. I know that I go to bed earlier than the average person so most of the time I respect that. But last night, I was awakened around midnight by the sound of not one but two of my neighbors snow blowing their driveways. Now I understand that this was a BIG snowstorm that is continuing into today, so I couldn’t get too upset with them. I was trying to go to sleep and I was hearing the RRRRRRRR of a snow blower. I know we’re getting lots of snow, but do you think midnight is too late to snow blow? Here’s the worst part. I ultimately fell back to sleep, but then around 1:45 a.m., I was awakened again, by a different neighbor who was snow blowing. Now the upsetting part about this is that that particular neighbor is a teacher who will be teaching virtually so I knew he didn’t have to get out early in the morning for work. He just likes his driveway to be cleared. The midnight was tough, but I could deal with it, but the 1:45 a.m. upset me.

