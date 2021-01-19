Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Do You Tell An Employee She Has To Smile For Clients?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Henry. And he’s in a tough position. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. My dilemma is a serious one. I’m a dermatologist and I hired a new receptionist about a month ago. She didn’t smile a ton during the interview but I thought she was just nervous because she did really well otherwise. I purposely ask all my employees to wear face shields, if they’re comfortable with it, so that people can see their faces and be put at ease. It turns out though she’s not the most welcoming receptionist. Basically, she doesn’t smile at all. I need her to smile more and I don’t know what to do because as a man, I’m not sure l can tell her to smile. Would it be okay for me to do that in this day and age? I hope you can help me out. Thanks so much Jaime. We love listening to 98.3 TRY in the office. ~ Henry

Well, this is tough. I mean, I am not a believer in telling ANYONE to smile. But in this case, and just this case, it really is part of her job to smile. So I think it’s okay to ask. Or at least say to her that she must be more welcoming when greeting patients and clients.

