Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: How Do You Remove Eggs From the Egg Carton?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Vince. Apparently, he and his husband keep having an argument about egg cartons. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I had an argument I had with my husband yesterday. It’s an argument we’ve had more times than I can count, and it has to do with a very simple task…..taking eggs out of the egg carton. Here’s our problem. I believe that you should take the eggs out of the egg carton from the outside to the middle. For instance, take two from one end, then next time two from the other end, and so on until you reach the middle. That way the egg carton stays balanced at all times. However, my husband takes the eggs two by two from one end and move down the box, therefore leaving the carton “side heavy” which can lead to eggs falling out when you’re down to only three or four of them. It makes me crazy. I know it’s a little thing, but eggs have been dropped because of it and it’s so easy to fix. I don’t think I’m being too OCD about it. So I wanted to know from you. How do you take your eggs out of the carton? Don’t you think I’m doing it the right way and my husband is doing it the wrong way? Thanks Jaime. Love the show! ~ Vince

Well, I’m with Vince all the way on this one. I too take the eggs out from the outside to the middle. You know two from one end, then two from the other end, etc. till you meet in the middle. Taking them out the other way leaves the carton unbalanced so if you grab it quickly, you could be in trouble. So I’m with Vince on this.

