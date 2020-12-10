Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Has 2020 Made You Decorate More or Less for the Holidays?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bonnie. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I know it’s Christmastime but I have to say 2020 being the year it’s been, I just don’t feel the Christmas spirit. I don’t feel like decorating, or even putting up my tree. I put a few lights around the house, but otherwise, I’m not decorating. I told this to some of my friends who said they feel the exact opposite. They are decorating everything twice as much as usual. They’ve sent me pictures and they mean it. Lights and decorations everywhere inside and out. I don’t know, I just felt like decorating was a little pointless since no one can come over this year. They say to decorate for yourself. Now I’m rethinking. What about you? Are you decorating more or less this year? I appreciate it Jaime ~ Bonnie.

Well in my house, we’re decorating more. Sure it’s true no one can come over to see them, but we’re there all the time and we want to be surrounded by the Christmas spirit. So we have lights and decorations and all kinds of silly Christmas stuff everywhere. But that’s me.

