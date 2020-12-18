Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Does Buying A Gift Off A Wish List Take The Joy Out of Getting a Gift?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about giving and getting gifts for Christmas. Here is Tom’s email:

Hey Jaime. I know this has been a tough year, but I’m a little upset about something my family is proposing. My wife and my brother both suggested that we all send each other Amazon (or any store) wish lists this year for gift buying. Is that still fun? Why don’t we all just send each other fifty bucks and be done with it? It just seems wrong to me. I could just go out and buy what I want and then no one would have to buy a gift. I don’t understand the wish list concept. Wouldn’t you rather be surprised by a gift you don’t like, than have to pick out all of your gifts yourself? It just feels wrong to me. Am I being too picky? And I making it hard for everyone else when it’s already been a tough year? What do you think? Thanks Jaime. Merry Christmas! ~ Tom

Well I think I’m with Tom on this one. Wish lists are nice, but I would rather get something small and from the heart that having someone just pick something off my list. If I really want something like that, I’ll just buy it myself. That’s how I feel anyway. But I’m not judging. It certainly would be easier to buy off a wish list. So let’s help Tom out.

