Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do Your Kitchen Appliances All Have To Match?

ALBANYN.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with our kitchen appliances. Here’s the email I received from Bill.

Hi Jaime. I’m having an issue in my house and I was hoping you could talk about it. Here’s my question…..Do your kitchen appliances all have to match? We have a fridge and a dishwasher that need to be replaced. They’re pretty much useless. We’ve had them for about 17 years. My wife wants to replace them and the stove, even though the stove works fine. Why, because they’re all white. She says the stove, fridge and dishwasher need to match for resale value of the house. I say no one will care. I’m trying to save us some money. Who do you think is right? Help me out Jaime. Thanks ~ Bill.

Well, I admit it, I’m more like Bill. I really wouldn’t care if the appliances matched or not as long as they worked. So I’m with Bill. Save the money and who cares if they match. That’s my take anyway.

What about you? Do your kitchen appliances need to match? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.