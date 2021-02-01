Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Wash New Clothes Before You Wear Them?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kara, and it’s about new clothes. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My dilemma happened over a conversation I had with friends Saturday evening on our weekly zoom up. One of my buddies, Jason, had a cool new sweatshirt on and it looked good. So of course, we complimented him. He said he had just got it from Amazon earlier in the day. I asked him if he had washed the sweatshirt and then put it on, and he said of course not, he never does. And I was surprised because another one of my friends agreed with him. They both said that clothes never look as good as they do right after you first buy them so why wash them first which will make them look worn. Now I ALWAYS wash anything new that I buy because I know they spray the clothes with preservatives to keep them from getting smelly and yucky when they ship them. Only one other friend agreed with me. So am I in the minority on this? Jaime Do you wash your new clothes before you wear them or do you just put them on as soon as you get them? My Saturday night gang will be listening. Thanks so much ~ Kara.

Well, I’m with Kara all the way on this. I always washed them pre-pandemic, but I especially wash anything that comes into the house post pandemic. But I admit that I’m a little OCD about that. But like I said, I’ve always washed new clothes before I wore them.

So what about you? Let’s settle the debate for Kara and her buddies. Do you wash your new clothes before you wear them or do you just put them on as is. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.