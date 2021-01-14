Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Sit On Your Bed With your “Outside” Clothes On?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Garrett. It’s about inside and outside clothes. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. We have a dilemma. My wife has a strict rule of no one in the house being allowed to sit or go in their bed with their outside or school and work clothes on. As soon as she gets home from work she changes into a different outfit so she can sit in our bed. The kids must stay away from their beds until they are in their pajamas. I don’t even think she likes guests sitting on our couch in their outside clothes. This makes all of us crazy, but we abide by the rule because it means so much to her. But we’re hoping you and the TRY listeners can change her mind. Do you ever sit in your bed in your outside clothes? Is it something that grosses you out? We’ll be listening as always. Thanks Jaime ~ Garrett.

Such an interesting question. I have to admit, I have gotten into my bed with my outside clothes on. If I’m tired when I get home I might lie down for a few minutes. I don’t take a nap, but I’ll chill out for about 20 minutes. It doesn’t bother me. So I guess I’m with Garrett on this one.

