Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Put Groceries You Decide Not to Buy on the Wrong Shelf?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sheryl. It’s about grocery shopping. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I recently got into an argument with a woman at a grocery store over something and thought I would send you an email about it for your social dilemma. I know this is something that happens to everyone. Sometimes when I’m shopping I put something in my cart and then as I’m going along, I decide I don’t want to buy it anymore. So I take it out of my cart and put it on the shelf in front of me. It’s still good, and I figure the clerks will walk around and see it and ultimately put it back where it belongs. This past weekend though, a woman actually came up to me and told me I was being rude for just leaving it there. I told her it was none of her business and they have employees to take care of this very thing. She huffed and puffed and walked away. I didn’t want to fight. Anyway, I’ve never thought it was a big deal that I did this but I’m wondering what others think. If you change your mind about something, do you go back to the other end of the store to put it back or just leave it where ever you are? Thanks Jaime. Have a good day ~ Sheryl

Well, I have to say that I do think it’s kind of rude to not put it back where it belongs. Believe me, I know it’s a pain to sometimes walk all the way across the store, but I always put it where it’s supposed to go.

