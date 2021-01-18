Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Prefer Frigid Temperatures and Sun or Lots of Snow?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sam, and it’s about the weather. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime, Quick dilemma for your show. This turned into a big debate on our latest Zoom meeting for work. In the winter, do you prefer a sunny day with temperatures around 10 degrees or a snowy day with temperatures around 30? Most people picked frigid and sunny, but I always say I’ll take tons of snow and 30 degrees. So we all decided to ask you. What do you and your gang prefer? Thanks Jaime ~ Sam

Well, I’m with Sam all the way. I prefer snow and 30 degrees as opposed to those bright sunny days that fool you into thinking it’s nice out when it’s actually FREEZING. So I say bring on the snow.

What about you? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.