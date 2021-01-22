Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Match Your Mask With Your Outfit?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Connie. It has to do with the masks we wear. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I have a question. After watching the inauguration the other day, I was taken by how many people matched their face masks to their outfits. It’s not anything I ever thought about. I have different color masks, but I never decide which one to wear based on my outfit. It’s usually the first one that I grab. Or sometimes I just wear the disposable ones. But after watching the inauguration I feel like I have to step up my mask game. I’m just wondering if other people do this. Do you match your mask with your outfit? Thanks Jaime. Please stay safe and have a good day ~ Connie

I have to say I don’t match my mask with my outfit but that being said, I usually wear a black mask so that pretty much matches anything, right? But I don’t think about matching them up.

