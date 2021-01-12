Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Mask Up When Going Through a Drive-Thru?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Lori and it’s about when it’s safe to not wear a mask. Here’s her email:

Good morning Jaime, My husband, daughter and I had a lengthy conversation the other day and I am wondering what you and your listeners think. So, if I go through any drive through, whether it be Dunkin, CVS, or fast food restaurant, I always put my mask on before I pull up to the window. My husband and daughter say that you’re far enough away when you pull up so they don’t think it’s necessary. I think it’s just keeping me and the worker safer and it’s respectful to the workers who have to be in contact with the public during this pandemic. What do you think? Thanks Jaime!! ~ Lori

Well, I agree with Lori all the way. I always put my mask on when going through any kind of drive thru. I feel like it’s just safe for both the worker and me. And they always have a mask on too. So I’m with Lori.

What do you think? Do you mask up when going through a drive-thru or do you think it's okay not to. No judgment zone here.