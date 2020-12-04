Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Make Your Bed In the Morning Before Work?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Rachel and I think it’s something a lot of people may be doing now. Here’s Rachel’s email:

Hi Jaime. We love listening to your show every morning as I get the kids off to school (or ready for school for the one who is virtual learning), and as I get ready for work (which I do from home). While I was getting dressed for work, I wondered about a couple of things. Since Covid hit, all of our lives are different, but I was wondering if I’m the only one who does a couple of things differently. First of all, when I say getting dressed for work, I mean putting on a nice top, but leaving on my sweat pants. No one sees them anyway, as I’m on zoom calls and meetings all day. The other thing I’ve stopped doing is making my bed. I used to make it everyday before I left for work, but now that I’m home all the time, I didn’t think it was necessary. What’s the point, right? Am I the only one who feels this way or do others do these things too? I’m really curious. Thanks Jaime ~ Rachel.

Well, I never made my bed before, and I don’t now so I can’t say anything has changed for me. Has it changed for you in these times?. Do you make your bed in the morning before you start your day? Or do you just leave it be? No judgment zone here at all.

