Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Feel Comfortable Going on Vacation These Days?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kent. He’s having an issue with a group of friends. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime.

I have, or I guess I should say we have a social dilemma we hope you can use. Every March, a group of friends and myself, five married couples, head to Florida together for a fun long weekend. We’ve been doing it since we were in our early 30’s…we’re all in our mid-40’s now. We’ve never missed a year. We’ve always put aside the time at the beginning of March to head to Florida together for five days of fun and relaxation. This year, though, I don’t have to tell you, life is different. But three of the couples still want to go to Florida, despite the pandemic. And a couple of us do not. We’re getting all kinds of flack for wanting to bail on our yearly tradition, but we just don’t feel like it’s safe enough yet to travel. They say that there are plenty of ways to be safe while travelling. The major problem is, they can’t afford the place we usually stay at unless all of us go. But we just can’t do it and feel safe. So now they’re upset with us. What do you think? Do you know anyone who would travel now for a vacation? Would you?

Hope you can use this Jaime. Thanks so much. Have a good day and stay safe

~ Kent.